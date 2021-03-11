Sukh Ram had helped BJP form first non-Congress government in Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur, May 11
Pt Sukh Ram was instrumental in the successful formation of a non-Congress government in the state for the first time. He supported the BJP to form the government in the state, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who sent his condolences on Sukh Ram’s death here today.
He said that Sukh Ram was the man behind telecom revolution and that helped in the expansion of information technology in the country.—OC
