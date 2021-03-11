Himachal Pradesh Government gears up to celebrate 8-year NDA rule at Centre

Mega event planned in Shimla | PM, ministers may arrive

Himachal Pradesh Government gears up to celebrate 8-year NDA rule at Centre

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 16

The state government has planned a mega event likely to be held on The Ridge here to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Cabinet colleagues, is expected to grace the occasion.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had met the Prime Minister in this regard last week. The Prime Minister reportedly agreed to the proposal that the venue for the mega event would be Shimla but there could be a change in the date, which, as of now, is May 31. The earlier tentative date was May 28.

The fact that the Assembly elections are due in November makes Shimla the ideal venue for the event. Moreover, the Prime Minister has a special connect and fondness for Himachal; he was the in-charge of BJP affairs in the state for many years.

It has been reliably learnt that the Prime Minister will present the report card of his eight years in power to the nation from here. “The beneficiaries of 11 major welfare schemes launched by the NDA government from all over Himachal will be present at the function on The Ridge,” says an official. People from 7,873 districts in the country will join the function virtually, he adds.

The Chief Minister, along with BJP president Suresh Kashyap, has already inspected The Ridge site for the proposed function. “It is from Shimla that the Prime Minister will present the report card of the eight-year rule of his government to the nation,” says a BJP leader. He adds that the Prime Minister is expected to be accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues.

However, no exhibition by any Himachal department will be allowed at the venue as the entire focus will be on the NDA government’s achievements.

If the Central Government approves the setting up of the bulk drug pharma park at Haroli in Una, the Prime Minister could also lay the foundation stone of the ambitious project, which is likely to attract an investment of over Rs 500 crore and generate employment for over 10,000 people.

