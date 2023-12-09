Hisar university team bags overall trophy at women football championship

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 8

Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar, won the overall trophy of the North Zone Inter University Football (Women) Championship organised under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, that concluded at Vallabh Government College here yesterday.

Amarjeet Sharma, Director of Higher Education, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the event. He said that sportsmanship played an important role in sports and social evils could be curbed through sports.

Sharma praised the Principal and staff of Vallabh Government College for successfully organising the tournament. Principal of the college Surina Sharma honoured the chief guest. Media coordinator of the event Chaman Lal Kranti said, “Guru Jambheshwar University won the overall trophy by scoring seven points. Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, secured the runner-up trophy by earning five points while Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was second runner-up by earning four points. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, secured the fourth position in the championship. Only the four teams that remain in the championship will participate in the national games.”

Kranti said, “In a match on the seventh day, Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar, defeated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, 2-1 to lift the overall trophy,” he added.

He added that more than 317 players and over 40 sports officials from 18 universities of North India participated in the championship.

#Football #Himachal Pradesh University #Hisar #Mandi #Shimla