Integrated medical education needed: Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today stressed on having an integrated medical education.

He inaugurated a three-day conference of Fellowship of Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (FIAGES) at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here. “In today’s era, traditional medical methods such as homeopathy and ayurveda cannot be ruled out and should be included with allopathy in medical education,” the Governor said.

Arlekar said the traditional medical system was thousands of years old and could help improve the modern day treatment techniques.

Stressing that integrated medical techniques can serve mankind in a better way, he urged all the experts to think in this direction and keep all the doors open for discussion.

“All of you are experts in your respective fields and I hope that deliberations and discussions in this three-day conference would go a long way in benefiting the budding surgeons and they will be in a better position to help people,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of FIAGES and congratulated the organisers for organising such an event.

“The conference would train many delegates in the basic laparoscopic skills by conducting a fellowship course. Through these academic activities and training sessions, surgeons, especially the young surgeons, would learn new skills,” the Governor said.

Dr LP Thangavelu, IAGES president, said the association was the premium organisation of India, having more than 10,000 members. “IAGES also conducts various online programmes for young surgeons,” added Thangavelu.