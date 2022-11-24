Inter-audit badminton tourney begins

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the North Zone Inter-Audit Badminton Tournament at the Indira Gandhi sports complex here today, under the aegis of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

The Governor extended best wishes to the participants. He said, “Identification and transparent selection of talented sportspersons from remote areas of

the country is crucial for making India a world-class sporting power. The infrastructure is being strengthened for the purpose.”

Principal Accountant General (Audit) Chanda M Pandit said teams representing the offices of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were participating in the tournament.Manish Kumar, Director General, National Academy of Audit and Accounts; Sushil Kumar, Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement), Himachal Pradesh; and other senior officers were present.