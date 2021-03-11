Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 23

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has started the deluxe bus service between Manali and the Baralacha Pass. The fare is fixed at Rs 900 per passenger to and fro. Tourists can visit the scenic places of the Lahaul valley.

The HPTDC has also started a deluxe bus between Manali and Trilokinath and the fare is Rs 900.

BS Aukta, DGM of the HPTDC, said, “The HPTDC started bus services on both routes a few days ago. We are getting good response. On the way to Baralacha, buses halt at Deepaktal and Surajtal, which are also the epicentre of tourists attraction.”

“Similarly, the Trilokinath temple is also a famous shrine in the Lahaul valley. The HPTDC has been receiving a good response on this route. We are running three buses from Manali to Baralacha and Triloknath at 6 am, 6:30 am and 7 am and return the same evening,” he added.