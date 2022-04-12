Himachal four-laning project: No retaining walls, landslip threat looms on houses

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 11

Delay in construction of retaining walls along houses under the Keeratpur-Ner Chowk four-laning project is worrying villagers.

Significantly, the construction company responsible for the four-laning project had excavated hills recklessly and posed threat of landslides. Foundation of many houses close to the excavation were exposed and the threat of their caving in looms large. Some of the families had already moved out of such houses and had taken shelter in rented accommodations or living elsewhere.

Despite several complaints against the working of the company to the district administration by the affected people, nothing has been done.

They also alleged that the administration was not paying heed to their problems. Ramesh Kumar of Bhager village said the company engineers always ignore the issue of ensuring safety of houses or land. He said they were assured that the construction of protection walls would be done soon but nothing had been done so far.

Raj Kumar of the same area said if protection walls to affected houses were not constructed before monsoon, many houses could cave in leading to heavy loss of property and human life.

Notably, the four-lane stretch between Keeratpur and Ner Chowk is 47-km long. As per the DPR, there would be over 10 tunnels measuring about five km.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai said he had visited the four-laning project and directed company engineers to construct protection walls at the earliest. He said GCC construction company General Manager Col BS Chauhan was directed to solve the grievances of people concerned. The DC also advised Sub-Divisional Officers of Bilaspur Sadar and Naina Devi to provide every help required by people in this regard.