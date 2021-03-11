Old Sanawarians win cricket league

‘The Dodransbicentennial Cricket League-2022, one of the events planned to celebrate 175 years of foundation of Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded on Tuesday amid much fanfare. Along with Bishop Cotton, Shimla, Pinegrove School and the host school, a team of old Sanawarians (old students of the school), too, participated in the tournament to play and celebrate the spirit of sports. In the final match, old Sanawarians beat the young Sanawarians to win the trophy.
Students of Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi, participated in the athletics meet organised by the State Athletics Federation at Hamirpur. Kanupriya of Class X bagged gold medals in 100-m and 300-m races. She will now represent the state in the North Zone Athletic Meet to be held in Haryana. Abhimanyu of Class IX won a bronze medal in shot put and a silver medal in long jump. Satyam of Class XI won gold medal in shot put in the under-16 category. Manya of Class IX won a gold medal in 60-m race.
The HPKVN, Lemon Tree Hotels and Mind Leaders Learning India signed a contract for consulting services for operationalising the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Tourism and Hospitality at Waknaghat, Solan. The HPKVN intended to engage a reputed institution/organisation as an independent ‘Operating Partner’ for providing advanced occupational training courses in five domains of tourism and hospitality sectors. Students will get an opportunity to work real time in the hotel located on the campus and provide service to visitors, besides putting up products for sale.
