 Parwanoo MC prez fails to prove majority in floor test : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Parwanoo MC prez fails to prove majority in floor test

Parwanoo MC prez fails to prove majority in floor test

Parwanoo MC prez fails to prove majority in floor test


Tribune News Service

Solan, August 22

The no-confidence motion moved against the president and vice-president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC) was passed here today.

Both president Nisha Sharma and vice-president Sonia Sharma failed to prove their majority in the floor test, held under the chairmanship of Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan. All nine councillors were present in the House for voting. The number of votes attained by them was, however, not disclosed.

A letter stating a no-confidence against the MC president and vice-president Sonia Sharma had been presented before the DC on January 12 by six of the nine councillors.

Nisha had tendered her resignation before the Deputy Commissioner yesterday, while Sonia tendered it right before the floor test today.

DC Manmohan Sharma said, “Both the president and vice-president failed to pass in the floor test held at Parwanoo today. The two posts have now fallen vacant and a report would be sent to the state government. Following this, the date to hold the elections for the two posts would be announced.”

The DC had fixed August 22 as the date of voting after a no-trust motion was moved on January 12.

Four Congress-supported councillors had moved the motion with the support of two BJP-supported councillors under the leadership of former MC president Thakur Dass Sharma. The nine-member council has five BJP-supported and four Congress-supported councillors.

Internal bickering within the two factions of the Congress had led to the no-confidence motion, where a faction led by Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri and another led by the other Congress leaders were vying to elevate their loyalists to the top two posts.

#Parwanoo #Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Delhi

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

10
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor