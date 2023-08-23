Parwanoo MC prez fails to prove majority in floor test

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 22

The no-confidence motion moved against the president and vice-president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC) was passed here today.

Both president Nisha Sharma and vice-president Sonia Sharma failed to prove their majority in the floor test, held under the chairmanship of Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan. All nine councillors were present in the House for voting. The number of votes attained by them was, however, not disclosed.

A letter stating a no-confidence against the MC president and vice-president Sonia Sharma had been presented before the DC on January 12 by six of the nine councillors.

Nisha had tendered her resignation before the Deputy Commissioner yesterday, while Sonia tendered it right before the floor test today.

DC Manmohan Sharma said, “Both the president and vice-president failed to pass in the floor test held at Parwanoo today. The two posts have now fallen vacant and a report would be sent to the state government. Following this, the date to hold the elections for the two posts would be announced.”

The DC had fixed August 22 as the date of voting after a no-trust motion was moved on January 12.

Four Congress-supported councillors had moved the motion with the support of two BJP-supported councillors under the leadership of former MC president Thakur Dass Sharma. The nine-member council has five BJP-supported and four Congress-supported councillors.

Internal bickering within the two factions of the Congress had led to the no-confidence motion, where a faction led by Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri and another led by the other Congress leaders were vying to elevate their loyalists to the top two posts.

