Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 21

A Punjab tourist, Navdeep Singh, was allegedly beaten to death by some locals of Bhagsunag in Dharamsala on Thursday.

According to sources, the 33-year-old resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Phagwara had a heated exchange over parking of vehicle with a local tea shop owner in Bhagsunag.

As the argument escalated, the tea shop owner along with some locals, including taxi operators, allegedly beat up Navdeep leading to his death.

Police have detained six locals and registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal said a few people were detained.

