PM Modi inaugurates Bilaspur AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Governor RV Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at the rally venue at the Luhnu ground in Bilaspur district on Wednesday. PTI

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Bilaspur, October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated AIIMS constructed at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore in Bilaspur. Spread over 247 acres, AIIMS would have 750 beds.

Modi, wearing a colourful Kullu cap, later addressed a public rally at the Luhnu ground here. He started by speaking in the local Bilaspuri dialect and congratulated people on Vijayadashami.

He said that there was immense potential for medical tourism in Himachal. He appreciated the good work done by the state in achieving the target of 100 per cent Covid vaccination.

He said, “Himachal has immense potential for medical tourism, as people coming for treatment will recuperate in salubrious environment. Himachal is known as the land of valiant soldiers but now it will also be known for advanced medical facilities with the setting up of AIIMS and five new medical colleges. This will enable Himachal to get more doctors and nurses every year.”

He said that AIIMS in Bilaspur would be known as a Green AIIMS with everything being eco-friendly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi also inaugurated Hydro Engineering College at Bandla, near here, constructed at a cost of Rs 140 crore. He laid the foundation stone of a medical devices park to be set up at a cost of Rs 350 crore in Nalagarh and an Rs 1,692 crore Pinjore-Nalagarh highway widening project. He added that Himachal was one of the four states chosen for medical devices parks.

He said that he was fortunate to have the blessings of Goddess Naina Devi. He said, “I have blown the victory bugle on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami and am sure that the people of Himachal will vote for the BJP so that it can form government again.”

The Prime Minister said, “Everyone, including Naddaji, Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, are crediting me with development but the fact is that it is the power of your votes that has brought about progress and development in the state. Had you not voted for the BJP in Himachal, they (Congress) would have created hurdles.”

He said that his government had shed narrow thinking of the previous governments of confining big schools, colleges, industry and hospitals to big cities and urban areas.

He said, “Himachal is a land of opportunities. I can see that this time the people of Himachal will change the trend of no party forming government for the second consecutive term. They will vote for the BJP considering overall development that the state has witnessed.”

Modi said that several schemes of his government were aimed at improving the life of women through the Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and drinking water schemes. He also broached the issue of one rank, one pension for ex-servicemen saying that his government implemented it.

He said, “I have very fond memories of Himachal. I remember taking a walk in this very ground with Dhumalji and Naddaji.”

