PM Modi, JP Nadda remember Himachal only during poll, forget later, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Nurpur, May 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today gave a clarion call to people to vote for saving democracy and the Constitution of the country. He addressed election meetings at Jawali, Indora and Nurpur in Kangra district in support of Congress candidate Anand Sharma.

He said that whenever elections come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda and other central leaders remember Himachal Pradesh but after the elections they forget the people of the state. He alleged that the Prime Minister had left the state in the lurch when the monsoon disaster wreaked havoc in the state last year and the Central Government did not respond to the repeated appeals of the state.

Sukhu alleged that the BJP was anti-women as it had opposed the Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. He said that in the past 15 months, the state government had fulfilled five of the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections. The remaining five guarantees would be fulfilled in a phased manner, he added.

He said that eligible women would start getting the Mahila Samman Nidhi of Rs 1,500 per month after the model code of conduct was lifted and they would get the two months’ amount in June. He urged the people of the Kangra Lok Sabha seat to vote for Congress candidate Anand Sharma, who is one of the tallest national leaders and would effectively raise the issues of Kangra in the Lok Sabha.

Sukhu said Sharma was a visionary leader and could bring big projects to Kangra and Chamba districts.

