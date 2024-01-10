Railway staff stage protest, seek restoration of OPS

Shimla, January 9
Members of the Kalka-Shimla branch of the Northern Railways Men’s Union today staged a protest seeking restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), which has been stopped since 2004.
Narinder Kumar, youth convener of the union, said the employees were not keen to proceed on a strike and wanted to impress upon the government to accept the demand of restoration of old pension scheme. The employees raised slogans in support of their demand for the OPS.
“Our request is to restore the old pension, which has been discontinued since 2004. We are observing hunger strike from January 8 to 11 to seek restoration of OPS.” He added majority of the workers were of the opinion that we should not proceed on a strike and the government should accept our demand,.
