Resentment in BJP after Kangana Ranaut fielded from Mandi: Maheshwar Singh

Kullu, March 27

Former MP and senior BJP leader Maheshwar Singh has said that there is a lot of resentment among people and party workers over the allotment of ticket to actor Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi parliamentary constituency. In an exclusive interview with this correspondent, he said that the question was not that whether he would support Kangana or not if she approached him but “what the public opinion is and whether Kangana is acceptable to them or not”.

Maheshwar said that people were approaching him and he could not ignore them. He added that he was pondering over the situation and and keeping options open whether to contest the elections on Congress ticket if the ruling party approached him or from any other party. He, however, refrained from committing on whether he would quit the BJP.

He said, “I cannot take decisions unilaterally and has to consider the emotions of my supporters and general people. The Lok Sabha elections cannot be contested independently. I am waiting for the party’s decision as a lot of people and leaders have approached the BJP leadership opposing Kangana’s candidature.”

The former MP said that he felt being cheated after the party ignored his claim to the ticket from Mandi.

He said that during the last Assembly elections, he withdrew his papers as an Independent candidate after BJP national president JP Nadda assured him that “I would be given due weightage”. The BJP had announced ticket from Kullu Sadar for Maheshwar in the 2022 Assembly poll but withdrew it due to rebellion by his son Hiteshwar from Banjar.

