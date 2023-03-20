Dharamsala: Supply may be cut if water tank found overflowing

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 19

Residents of Dharamsala city may face disconnection of water supply if overhead water tanks are found overflowing. Several areas in the city are receiving water for only one hour in a day. Yet, some city residents continue to waste water.

Gazalla, an environment activist from McLeodganj, said residents in upper areas of Dharamsala receive water for just one hour in a day. “It is saddening to see tanks overflowing with water, especially when the city is already facing water shortage,” she added.

A Dharamsala resident, Rakesh Sharma, said the water keeps overflowing from overhead water tanks in many government buildings as well. The authorities concerned as well as residents should get the floating valves of their overhead water tanks repaired at the earliest.

The Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department has already stated that the area might face water shortage in the summer. It should take immediate measures to avoid wastage of water in the area.

Deepak Garg, Superintendent Engineer, IPH, Dharamsala, said: “The IPH department can disconnect water supply in case water tanks were found overflowing. Since the department is anticipating water shortage in the summer, we have issued notices to persons concerned to get their water tanks repaired.”

“In case they fail to repair tanks, we may disconnect their water supply. Water connections will be restored only after they pay a fine and repair the water tanks,” he added.

Besides the overflowing tanks, water pipes are also found leaking in many areas of Dharamsala.