US honour for retd IIT professor

Dharamsala, April 11
Dr Akshai Runchal, a resident of Mcleodganj and Professor (retired), IIT-Kanpur, and University of California, and founder of the ACRi Group, has been elected fellow of the American Society of Thermal and Fluid Engineers (ASTFE). ASTFE is a premier organisation for engineers and experts in the field of fluid, heat and mass transport processes.
Dr Runchal is also a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) since 1977.
Runchal will get the ASTFE fellowship at a formal ceremony at the Thermal and Fluid Engineering Conference (TFEC-2024 ) at the University of Oregon, Corvallis, on April 23 where he will also be delivering a short course on ‘Introduction to modern computational dynamics’.
Dr Runchal now spends most of his time in Mcleodganj and is engaged in reviving the art of Kangra miniature paintings.
