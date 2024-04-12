US honour for retd IIT professor

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 11

Dr Akshai Runchal, a resident of Mcleodganj and Professor (retired), IIT-Kanpur, and University of California, and founder of the ACRi Group, has been elected fellow of the American Society of Thermal and Fluid Engineers (ASTFE). ASTFE is a premier organisation for engineers and experts in the field of fluid, heat and mass transport processes.

Dr Runchal is also a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) since 1977.

Runchal will get the ASTFE fellowship at a formal ceremony at the Thermal and Fluid Engineering Conference (TFEC-2024 ) at the University of Oregon, Corvallis, on April 23 where he will also be delivering a short course on ‘Introduction to modern computational dynamics’.

Dr Runchal now spends most of his time in Mcleodganj and is engaged in reviving the art of Kangra miniature paintings.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj #United States of America USA