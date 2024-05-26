Vote for making India developed nation: IPL chief

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 25

An aware voter is the builder of a strong nation and it is this power that helped Narendra Modi-led NDA government to change the face of the country, said Arun Dhumal, chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while addressing a Yuva Sammelan here today.

He said that the country that was importing weapons till 2014 was now exporting defence equipment, including missiles, to a number of countries. He added that the Prime Minister had restored the dignity of India that was demolished by the Congress in 60 years. He said people should vote in the interest of the nation for making India a progressive and developed nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender Attri, state secretary of BJP, said the youth must decide to keep the country in safe hands. “People will have to choose between scamsters in the Commonwealth games or the government that encourages sports resulting in exceptional performances internationally,” he said.

Arun sought votes for his brother and BJP candidate from the Hamirpur seat Anurag Thakur to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Hamirpur #IPL #Narendra Modi