1st batch of BrahMos to be delivered to Philippines today

New Delhi, April 18
India will commence the first ever export of BrahMos missiles tomorrow. The first set of BrahMos launchers and missiles will be delivered to the Philippines.
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, besides a civilian freight liner, will fly out to Philippines that had ordered the missiles from India in January 2022 under a $374.96-million deal. The BrahMos missile system is made up of a number of subsystems, including launchers, vehicles, loaders, and command and control centres.
The missiles going to the Philippines are the shore-based variant of the anti-ship missile, with a range of 290 km.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake