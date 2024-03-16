2 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, March 15
Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said. The gunfight took place at 5 pm in a forest near Hingmeta village when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said.
The operation was launched on Thursday based on specific input about the presence of self-styled commanders of Maoists and 20-25 other ultras, the SP said.
