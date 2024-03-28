Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

New Delhi, March 28
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a court here on Thursday on expiry of his six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who is overseeing the case, had sent him to ED custody on March 22.
The ED had arrested him on March 21 after questioning him for two hours at his official residence.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused any interim relief to Kejriwal, who contended that his arrest and the remand order passed by judge Baweja were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.
The high court said the probe agency had to be granted an opportunity to file a reply.
The ED has termed him the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.
The federal agency has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.
