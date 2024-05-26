Bangladesh in touch with India, US, Nepal to nail suspect in MP’s murder

PTI

Kolkata/Dhaka, May 25

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has claimed that businessman Akhtaruzzaman Shahin is the key suspect in the murder of parliamentarian Anwarul Azim Anar and his ministry was working with India and the US to catch him and put him on trial for the alleged crime.

“We are looking for Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. He is a key suspect and wanted. We have sought help from Indian, Nepal and US law enforcement agencies to put him on trial. We are working on a system to bring Shahin back...We are in touch with all agencies concerned, including the Interpol, to ensure justice to our parliamentarian’s family. We have already arrested three persons, including a woman. Two of them have criminal backgrounds and we are checking the antecedents of the woman,” said the minister.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the Home Minister said, “We will reveal it soon.” Repeated attempts to contact Shahin in the US went in vain, but his brother Md Shahiduzzaman, mayor of Kotchandpur municipality in Bangladesh’s Jhenaidah, demanded stern action against his brother if found guilty.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Nepal