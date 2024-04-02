BJP candidate visits Gen Bipin Rawat’s ancestral home

New Delhi, April 1
BJP national media chief Anil Baluni, party candidate for the Lok Sabha parliamentary segment Garhwal in Uttarakhand, on Monday visited Sainj, the ancestral village of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and paid respects there.
Baluni targeted the Congress and other Opposition leaders who, he said, used disparaging words for the late CDS and never resigned from their posts, nor apologised for their conduct.
“Utter disrespect was shown to late Gen Bipin Rawat who rose from humble beginnings to become India’s first CDS. We feel the pain even today,” Baluni said, while on his campaign across villages.
Baluni also visited the Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency in the Garhwal segment and sought blessings of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s mother who lives at Panchur village there.
