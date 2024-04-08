BJP worker dies after crashing into Union Minister’s car door in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 8
A BJP worker on bike was killed allegedly after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram here on Monday.
According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Prakash.
Karandlaje is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru North constituency and Prakash was following Karandlaje’s convoy during her election campaign.
Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.
The minister said he was run over by a bus coming from behind, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else.
Later speaking to reporters, Shobha Karandlaje, mourned Prakash’s death.
“We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay the compensation from our party fund,” the minister said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’
The High Court terms third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal a 'pub...
Protesting Trinamool Congress leaders detained by cops outside Election Commission’s office in Delhi
Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Saga...
‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber
The court was hearing Sattai’s plea challenging order of Mad...
Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday
The move comes almost a month after his son Brijendra Singh ...
Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in J-K, Ladakh
The Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok...