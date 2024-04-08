 BJP worker dies after crashing into Union Minister’s car door in Bengaluru : The Tribune India

  • India
  • BJP worker dies after crashing into Union Minister’s car door in Bengaluru

BJP worker dies after crashing into Union Minister’s car door in Bengaluru

Car belongs to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje

BJP worker dies after crashing into Union Minister’s car door in Bengaluru

"We will pay the compensation from our party fund,” the minister said. iStock



PTI

Bengaluru, April 8

A BJP worker on bike was killed allegedly after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram here on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Prakash.

Karandlaje is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru North constituency and Prakash was following Karandlaje’s convoy during her election campaign.

Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

The minister said he was run over by a bus coming from behind, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else.

Later speaking to reporters, Shobha Karandlaje, mourned Prakash’s death.

“We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay the compensation from our party fund,” the minister said.

