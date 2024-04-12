Congress’ former social media head joins BJP

New Delhi, April 11
Rohan Gupta, former head of the social media wing of the Congress, party spokesperson and confidante of late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, quit the party to join the BJP today. Citing personal reasons, Gupta had earlier pulled out of the race for the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad East where the Congress had fielded him. “There is no end to Congress contradictions. When people were abusing Sanatan Dharma, we were asked to keep mum even when the AICC communications general secretary has Ram in his name (a reference to Jairam Ramesh),” he said.
He further said that they (Congress) speak of price rise but one of their leaders talks of taxing the middle classes. “First they demand the Citizenship Amendment Act and then oppose it. How can the country trust people who keep contradicting themselves?” he added.
