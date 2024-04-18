Congress opposes removal of tweets on electoral bonds

New Delhi, April 17
The Congress today took strong exception to the Election Commission’s directive to the social media site X (earlier Twitter) for removing tweets on electoral bonds.
Addressing a press conference here today, party spokesperson and the chairperson of the party's Digital and Social Media Platforms, Supriya Shrinate objected to the X deleting some tweets on electoral bonds on the directions of the Election Commission of India.
The Congress spokesperson said the electoral bond scheme was one of the biggest corruption scams in the world and the Modi government was trying to hide it. She said, while the mainstream media had already been brought under control, certain social media platforms, which were acting impartially and independently are also now being targeted and some handles have already been banned.
Shirante also recalled how farmer leaders’ social media handles and those of their supporters and sympathisers were deleted or removed at the behest of the government during the protests against the three farm laws.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran
Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats
Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur