 Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

The Supreme Court on Monday asked National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, to file an affidavit that he swears allegiance to the Constitution of India after the Centre took strong exception to pro-Pakistan slogans raised by him in the past.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 4

The Supreme Court on Monday asked National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, to file an affidavit that he swears allegiance to the Constitution of India after the Centre took strong exception to pro-Pakistan slogans raised by him in the past.

Lead petitioner

  • NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone is lead petitioner in the case
  • In 2019, he won the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla

“When he invokes the jurisdiction of our court under Article 32, he necessarily abides by the Constitution...we want to have it from him that he unconditionally accepts that J&K is an integral part of India and that he abides by and owes allegiance to the Constitution of India,” a five-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Lone.

Sibal said the court could ask the MP to file an affidavit and he had nothing to do with it. As soon the court assembled this morning on the day 15 of the hearing on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K, an advocate, representing NGO ‘Roots in Kashmir’, said he had filed an affidavit about a “startling fact” that Lone had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the J&K Assembly in 2018 and also at other places.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta demanded that Lone must file an affidavit to the effect that he owed allegiance to the Constitution of India and opposed secessionist forces and terrorism in J&K.

Seeking apology from Lone, senior counsel V Giri said his submissions should be taken on record only if he expressed remorse for his pro-Pakistan slogans and statements.

When it re-assembled after lunch, the Bench asked Sibal to respond to the allegation that the NC MP had raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

“I’m not concerned with that. If he has said it, in what circumstances, is it recorded? You ask him for an affidavit. I’m not standing for him or what he said, if he said it,” Sibal told the Bench.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said a person seeking to enforce his fundamental rights should have faith in the Constitution.

“There is also another petitioner, Justice Masoodi, let me argue for him. You want to take any action against him, do it, but please don’t derail pure legal submission,” Sibal said, adding that he would not represent Lone, if he didn’t file the affidavit.

“We will hear you for Lone as well. There’s no difficulty. He has come to our court, we’re duty-bound to hear his submissions...Tomorrow, just ask him to file an affidavit,” the CJI told Sibal.

#Article 370 #Pakistan #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, ISRO scientist Valarmathi dies

2
Diaspora

Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters

3
J & K

Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans

4
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

5
World

2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Airport

6
World

Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

7
India

Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

8
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares cute picture with brother Ibrahim, fans say 'look at resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'

9
Sports

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah becomes father; welcomes baby boy with wife Sanjana

10
India EXPLAINER

Is 'grain-surplus' India considering importing wheat from Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Top News

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...

Monsoon fury road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...


Cities

View All

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

Anti-drug campaign: Police-public meetings held to put check on drug trade, consumption

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

AAP ex-councillor gets bail in Delhi riots case

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Good news for pet lovers as city gets Dog Park

Death of patient: DC submits report to Chief Secretary

Ward watch: Residents suffer as corporation fails to address civic issues

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods