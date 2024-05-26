Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used a “mujra” analogy to accuse the opposition INDIA bloc parties in Bihar of practising vote bank politics, triggering sharp reactions from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who urged the PM to “maintain the dignity of his post”.

‘Uncalled for’ No PM has ever used such words for opposition leaders. Isn’t it PM’s responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post? He has forgotten that he represents the country Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader

Addressing a rally in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency’s Bikram, the Prime Minister reiterated his pledge to “not let the Congress and other INDIA block parties snatch the constitutionally mandated reservations for the SCs, STs and the OBCs”.

“I want to give a guarantee to the families of the SCs, STs and the OBCs that till Narendra Modi is alive, your rights cannot be snatched. For Modi, the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are supreme. The INDIA bloc may remain enslaved and keep performing ‘mujra’ to please their vote banks, but I won’t let your rights be taken away,” PM said.

At another public meeting in Bihar’s Karakat, the PM said the people had been hurt by the alleged remarks against migrants made by leaders of the Congress in Punjab and Telangana, DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. He repeated his ‘mujra’ jibe here saying, “Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. These RJD people who keep doing ‘mujra’ with their lantern (poll symbol) lack the courage to speak a word in protest.”

The PM’s remarks drew a sharp response from the Opposition, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said the PM must maintain the decorum of his post. “Modi ji has used such words for opposition leaders as no other Prime Minister in the country’s history has ever used. The entire country respects the post of the Prime Minister. We do too. The trust and aspirations of the people were once linked to Modi ji. So is it not Modi ji’s responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post? Today the way he is speaking, it is unfortunate that his reality is getting exposed,” Priyanka said, addressing a joint rally with INDIA bloc partner SP’s Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur.

Criticising the PM’s ‘mujra’ take, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that with each phase of the election, Modi’s “discourse was worsening”. “He is speaking a language that even his supporters do not like. Our 17-month government conducted a caste-based survey and provided 75 per cent reservation. I ask Modi: which BJP-ruled state has 75 per cent reservation?” said Yadav.

