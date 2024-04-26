Policeman killed, another injured in accidental firing at former MLA’s bungalow in in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

PTI

Raipur, April 26

A policeman was killed and another injured due to an accidental discharge of a firearm in the bungalow of a former Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred between 7 am and 8 am when the two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force were cleaning their service weapons in the barrack at the bungalow of former MLA Devti Karma here in the Civil Lines area, a police official said.

“As per preliminary information, a bullet accidentally discharged from a pistol pierced through a palm of assistant platoon commander Ram Kumar Dohare and hit the chest of head constable Ajay Singh,” he said.

“The two were shifted to a government hospital where Singh succumbed to the bullet wound. Dohare is undergoing treatment,” he said.

While Singh belonged to Bijuri, Dohare hails from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The two were posted on security duty of Ashish Karma, son of Devti Karma.

“Prima facie the incident seems to be a case of accidental firing. However, the investigation into it is underway”, the official said.

On Thursday, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable was killed and another policeman injured due to an accidental discharge of a firearm in the state’s Dantewada district.

