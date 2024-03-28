 Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket

Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket

The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son Varun Gandhi since 1996

Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket

BJP MP MP Varun Gandhi. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, March 28

Denied a ticket from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday wrote an emotional letter to the people of his constituency in which he asserted that his relationship with them will remain intact till his last breath.

Sharing the letter on X, he said, his relationship with Pilibhit is one of love and trust which is far above any political calculations.

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit replacing Gandhi, who has been vocal against his own government several times on the issue of inflation and unemployment.

Prasada had filed his nominations on this seat on Wednesday.

Recounting his association with the constituency, he said “Today, when I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that little three-year-old child who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding the fingers of his mother. Little did he know that one day this land would become his work place and the people here would become his family”.

“The ideals given by Pilibhit were instrumental in my upbringing and development not only as an MP but also as a person. Being your representative has been the greatest honour of my life and I have always raised my voice for your interests to the best of my ability,” he said.

Varun Gandhi said his tenure as an MP may be coming to an end, but his relationship with Pilibhit can't end till his last breath.

“If not as an MP, then at least as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to continue doing this work always. Even if I have to pay any cost for this,” he added.

This is for the first time in over three decades that the mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi will not be in the fray from the Pilibhit constituency which is located in the Terai belt bordering Nepal.

The denial of ticket to Varun Gandhi this time did not come as a surprise as he has been criticising the BJP on the issues of farmers, health and jobs.

After he was replaced by Prasada, reports did the rounds that Varun Gandhi might contest from the seat as an independent candidate. The suspense ended on Wednesday when he did not turn up before the nominations ended.

His mother Maneka Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur, was, however, given another chance from the same seat by the BJP.

The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son Varun Gandhi since 1996.

Maneka Gandhi won the seat on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989, lost in 1991 and won again in 1996. She won from the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as an Independent candidate. She won the seat in 2004 and 2014 as a BJP candidate.

Varun Gandhi won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as a BJP candidate.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Lucknow #Varun Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

2
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

3
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested for raping student

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya targets BJP’s Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

6
India

India summons US diplomat over state department remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

7
Punjab

‘Experimenting afresh’: AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku on joining BJP

8
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs claim they were offered money to join BJP

9
Punjab

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

10
India

Forget FASTag, govt to roll out satellite collection

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

On reaching court, Arvind Kejriwal says excise policy case a ‘political conspiracy’

AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj along ...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

US makes another remark on Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 other lawyers write to CJI Chandrachud over attempts to undermine judiciary’s integrity

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife Gurpreet Kaur welcome baby girl

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehow...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh