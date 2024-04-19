 Ultras wreaked havoc in Congress era, Modi secured India: Shah : The Tribune India

  India
  Ultras wreaked havoc in Congress era, Modi secured India: Shah
INDIA VOTES 2024

Ultras wreaked havoc in Congress era, Modi secured India: Shah

Says PM will take India’s economy to 3rd spot in third term

Ultras wreaked havoc in Congress era, Modi secured India: Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in Gandhinagar. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, April 18

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said PM Narendra Modi made India secure by carrying out surgical and air strikes inside Pakistan after terror attacks. Modi also took the country’s economy from 11th to fifth spot in 10 years, and would take it to the third spot in the world in his third term, he said, speaking at a campaign rally in Vejalpur area of the city.

Recalls surgical, air strikes

Terrorists struck in Uri and Pulwama. Within a few days, we went inside Pakistan and conducted surgical and air strikes. Amit Shah, union home minister

Shah is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar constituency. “In the Sonia (Gandhi)-Manmohan (Singh) government, anybody would enter from Pakistan and cause bomb explosions here everyday,” he said. “Terrorists subsequently struck in Uri (in 2016) and Pulwama (in 2019). Within a few days, we went inside Pakistan and conducted surgical and air strikes,” he said.

During his roadshow, he said, “The atmosphere in the country suggests that we will get more than 400 seats. The BJP’s performance in south India will be the best-ever this time,” he said. The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat (in 2014) and Modi became the country’s PM, Shah said. Notably, the BJP had won 25 seats in Karnataka and four in Telangana in the 2019 general elections. In the other three southern states, namely, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the party had drawn a blank.

Asked how many seats the opposition’s INDIA bloc will get, Shah said, “If we are going to win 400 seats, you can imagine how many will be left for them. “There is an atmosphere of trust and enthusiasm for PM Narendra Modi in the country. Farmers, women, the poor and youth, they all have faith in PM Modi, and are enthusiastic about supporting him,” he added.

The BJP leader appealed people to vote in the morning hours to avoid summer heat.

The Gandhinagar seat consists of seven Assembly segments — Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati. Shah had won from Gandhinagar by more than five lakh votes in the 2019 general elections.

#Ahmedabad #Amit Shah #Congress #Narendra Modi #Pakistan


