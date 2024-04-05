‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 5

The ruling BJP on Friday attacked the Congress manifesto as a “bundle of lies aimed at misleading people” and questioned the use of foreign location pictures in the Grand Old Party’s documents.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed to two pictures of the New York’s Buffalo National River in the manifesto section on water management and a Thailand location in the portion on environmental cleanliness and said, “How did US’ Buffalo river pictures make its way to the Congress manifesto? And also a picture of Rahul Gandhi’s favourite foreign destination Thailand? Who is sending these pictures?” So far they used to go abroad and abuse India. Now, they have started using foreign locations in political documents. The Congress is steeped in the foreign influence.”

Trivedi also accused the Congress of failing to fulfil a range of guarantees it doled out for voters in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where it won elections and said, “This manifesto of the Congress is an attempt to mislead people again.”

Trivedi also took a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who said today that not a needle was manufactured indigenously when India gained freedom and late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru built everything.

“Shiv Samundaram power project was started in Mysore in 1902 but not a needle was made until 1947; the Indian Institute of Science came up in 1916; Minto eye hospital came up in India pre-independence when hospitals worldwide would only have eye departments; CV Raman got a Nobel in 1930 but it was Pt Nehru who build educational institutions in which children studied to become doctors and engineers. RSS founder KB Hedgewar became a doctor much before Independence...,” Trivedi countered Kharge adding that the Congress manifesto lies “did not stand a chance before PM Narendra Modi;s tried and tested guarantees.”

The BJP leader accused the Congress of betraying Indian Armed Forces, Indian youth, its women, the poor and said, “The fact that Congress manifesto rests on the edifice of so-called nyaya (justice) is an acknowledgment that in 55 years that the Congress ruled India, it only perpetrated injustices all over.”

