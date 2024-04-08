‘You are the one’: EC kicks off social media outreach to engage with first-time voters

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 7

As the country gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has embarked on an innovative journey to engage younger citizens through unique campaigns.

Called “Turning 18” and “You are the One”, the EC has started a social media outreach, employing a tailored messaging strategy. This is working within the overarching theme of “Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv”. Currently, the EC has social media presence on major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. It has made recent additions of Public App, WhatsApp channel and LinkedIn.

The “Turning 18” campaign is the outcome of the commission having identified urban apathy and youth apathy to participate in voting. The EC has even earmarked some areas where voting is lower in urban areas.

“Turning 18” targets young and first-time voters. “The primary objective is to galvanise youngsters to participate in the upcoming elections,” the EC said today. The campaign employs various themes and strategies to capture the attention of its audience. By emphasising the significance of voting immediately upon turning 18, the campaign seeks to inspire a sense of civic responsibility among young voters.

The campaign will have infographics, highlighting the growing participation of the women electorate, especially in the age bracket of 18-30 years.

The EC has collaborated to disseminate the campaign’s message across diverse segments of society. “You are the One” campaign builds on the “Turning 18” campaign through engaging storytelling and captivating visuals.

It involves having interesting anecdotes and stories from the elections of the past, and videos and reels that unravel the tireless efforts of polling teams working behind the scenes, navigating challenging terrains to ensure every voter is reached.

In response to the proliferation of fake news and misinformation online, the EC has introduced the “Verify Before You Amplify” initiative.

