Prasidh, Buttler send Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL final since 2008

With his special innings, Buttler matched Virat Kohli for most hundreds in a single season

Prasidh, Buttler send Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL final since 2008

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022. PTI

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 27

Jos Buttler extended his dream run this season with a record-equalling fourth hundred as Rajasthan Royals produced a ruthless performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets here on Friday and reach their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/22) came back strongly from the hammering he received in the last game to help Rajasthan restrict RCB to 157 for eight in Qualifier 2 despite a stellar 42-ball 58 from Rajat Patidar.

Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls), the leading run getter of the tournament by a fair distance, then toyed with the RCB attack to ensure the Royals romped to victory in 18.1 overs. It was only fitting that Buttler hit the winning runs as he clobbered Harshal Patel for his sixth maximum.

With his special innings, Buttler matched Virat Kohli for most hundreds in a single season. Kohli had achieved that feat in 2016.

Royals take on IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in the final here on Sunday and would be looking to emulate the special feat of the 2008 batch which lifted the title under the inspirational leadership of the late Shane Warne 14 seasons ago.

The pitch offered extra bounce but after Buttler provided a flying start in the company of Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 off 13 balls), the Royals had the game in the bag.

RCB, who had raised hopes for a long awaited title with a resurgent run, committed too many errors after Royals put them in to bat.

After a below-par batting effort, their bowlers ran out of ideas against a marauding Buttler. Mohammad Siraj ended a forgettable IPL campaign on a dismal note. He leaked 31 runs in his first two overs, allowing the Royals to run away with game.

Buttler crossed the 800-run mark this season and dispatched bowlers to all corners in his match-winning effort comprising sixes and fours. Jaiswal, who smashed Siraj for two sixes and a four in the opening over, too played his part as the Royals raced to 67 for one in the powerplay.

Earlier, Patidar extended his stellar run in the IPL but his effort was the lone bright spot of the RCB innings as the other batters struggled on a tricky pitch.

Royals gained the upper hand by taking five wickets in the last five overs that went for only 34 runs.

After smashing a sensational hundred in the Eliminator, Patidar played with supreme confidence after high-profile openers Virat Kohli (7) and Faf fu Plessis (25) failed to come up with impactful knocks.

Rajasthan Royals pace duo of Trent Boult (1/28) and Krishna were impressive throughout the innings.

While Boult got his inswingers going in the powerplay, Krishna, who had a horror night against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1, got the ball to rise sharply from good length.

Kohli started with a spectacular six off Boult, a whip over deep square leg, before falling to a loose shot off Krishna. It was a wide ball that rose sharply and Kohli played away from his body to edge it to the wicketkeeper. The extra bounce contributed to his dismissal.

Patidar joined du Plessis in the middle and again played as if he was batting on a different surface. He was dropped by Riyan Parag at backward point early in the innings after he collected two fours off Krishna in the same over. Both were delightful strokes, the first being a cracking cut shot before a stunning back-foot punch between the cover and backward point.

He also went after the star spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs and brought up his fifty with a clean strike over long-off.

Glenn Maxwell hit a six each against Ashwin and Chahal before Boult outsmarted him. Boult invited him to pull over deep fine leg and the Australian failed to clear the boundary with Obed McCoy taking a brilliant catch.

Royals bowlers were able to stifle RCB in the death overs.

Krishna, hammered for three straight sixes in the final over against Gujarat, lifted his game in the slog overs as well to dismiss the in-form Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga off successive balls.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

3
Punjab

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

4
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

5
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

6
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

7
Ludhiana

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

8
Chandigarh

Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

9
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

10
Punjab NAS-2021 Report

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Don't Miss

View All
China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’
Delhi

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Top News

7 soldiers killed as vehicles falls into Shyok river near Loc in Turtuk sector of Ladakh

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated at Indo-Pak border

Operation Bluestar anniversary: 4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in Amritsar

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's summer retreat

Digging Case: MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Don't mingle with Pakistani locals, Sikh pilgrims told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Roof of house collapses in Punjab's Dera Bassi; man has a narrow escape

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint in Jalandhar

Sports trials in Jalandhar: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Teenager murdered by friend in Patiala’s Nabha

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling