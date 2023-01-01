56 of Pak among 186 ultras killed this year: DGP

Our Correspondents

Jammu/Srinagar, December 31

Claiming that 2022 was a better year in context of security situation, DGP Dilbag Singh today said 186 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed out of which 56 were from Pakistan.

While addressing a press conference in Jammu, the DGP said 100 local youths joined different terror outfits but 65 of them were killed and 17 arrested. Only 18 of those who joined terrorism were absconding. “Around 100 local and foreign terrorists are active in J&K which is very low as compared to earlier years. The number of active terrorists will be brought to two digits very soon,” he said.

According to him, 150 terrorists were arrested this year. “We are now heading towards zero terror in J&K,” he said. Besides, 557 persons were arrested for providing support to terrorists.

On targeted killings, he said such crimes were done by modules handled from Pakistan. The police eliminated 146 terror modules having 4-5 members each with arrests and killings of militants.

“The police seized 50 vehicles and 28 properties used for terror activities besides several IEDs dropped by drones,” the DGP said.

As many as 14 policemen and 17 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel died fighting terrorists.

He said drug abuse had become a major issue that Pakistan had been fanning. “We were able to seize 212-kg heroin, 12-kg brown sugar and over 10,000-kg poppy husk this year. Besides, 1,693 cases were lodged against drug peddlers,” he added.

At least 121 AK-47 assault riffles, 275 pistols, 354 grenades, 61 grenades, and 61 IEDs were seized.

Meanwhile, Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said militants killed 29 civilians, including 21 locals and eight from other states. “All militants involved in these crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani,” he said.

On the law and order front, Kumar said, “We have achieved 100% success in peace and stability. There were 2,897 cases of law and order incidents in 2016. Only 26 minor cases were witnessed in 2022. No civilian life lost in firing while handling law and order problems in the last more than three years.”

Properties were attached in 49 militancy-related cases during this year.