 56 of Pak among 186 ultras killed this year: DGP : The Tribune India

56 of Pak among 186 ultras killed this year: DGP

56 of Pak among 186 ultras killed this year: DGP

DGP Dilbag Singh at a press conference in Jammu. ANI



Our Correspondents

Jammu/Srinagar, December 31

Claiming that 2022 was a better year in context of security situation, DGP Dilbag Singh today said 186 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed out of which 56 were from Pakistan.

Over 550 arrested

557 arrested for providing support to terrorists.

146 modules busted,100

joined terror groups.

31 security personnel killed,

50 vehicles seized.

29 civilian lives lost

Ultras killed 29 civilians, including 21 locals, this year. Barring Basit Dar and Adil Wani, all terrorists neutralised. Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Police Chief

While addressing a press conference in Jammu, the DGP said 100 local youths joined different terror outfits but 65 of them were killed and 17 arrested. Only 18 of those who joined terrorism were absconding. “Around 100 local and foreign terrorists are active in J&K which is very low as compared to earlier years. The number of active terrorists will be brought to two digits very soon,” he said.

According to him, 150 terrorists were arrested this year. “We are now heading towards zero terror in J&K,” he said. Besides, 557 persons were arrested for providing support to terrorists.

On targeted killings, he said such crimes were done by modules handled from Pakistan. The police eliminated 146 terror modules having 4-5 members each with arrests and killings of militants.

“The police seized 50 vehicles and 28 properties used for terror activities besides several IEDs dropped by drones,” the DGP said.

As many as 14 policemen and 17 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel died fighting terrorists.

He said drug abuse had become a major issue that Pakistan had been fanning. “We were able to seize 212-kg heroin, 12-kg brown sugar and over 10,000-kg poppy husk this year. Besides, 1,693 cases were lodged against drug peddlers,” he added.

At least 121 AK-47 assault riffles, 275 pistols, 354 grenades, 61 grenades, and 61 IEDs were seized.

Meanwhile, Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said militants killed 29 civilians, including 21 locals and eight from other states. “All militants involved in these crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani,” he said.

On the law and order front, Kumar said, “We have achieved 100% success in peace and stability. There were 2,897 cases of law and order incidents in 2016. Only 26 minor cases were witnessed in 2022. No civilian life lost in firing while handling law and order problems in the last more than three years.”

Properties were attached in 49 militancy-related cases during this year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace