Apply 45 days in advance for foreign trips: Edu Dept to staff

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 25

The Higher Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has rolled out rules for teachers and other staffers planning to visit foreign countries after it came to the light that many employees were proceeding on these trips without following guidelines.

The Directorate of Colleges has issued circular to the employees asking them to seek permission to visit a foreign country at least 45 days in advance. “Since the grant of permission cases for employees of Higher Education Department, J&K, are forwarded to the Administrative Department through the Directorate of Colleges, it is advised that the cases for permission to undertake foreign visits may be forwarded to this office well in advance and ideally before 45 days from the planned date of departure for smooth and hassle-free processing of the case,” said a department spokesperson.

The circular reads that any request received by this office with less than a 30-day notice period will not be entertained, except in cases of medical emergencies or emergencies necessitating urgent travel.

The procedure for granting permission in favour of all government employees for visit to foreign countries has been prescribed by the government. It has been provided that the station permission for proceeding outside the country on private affairs will be granted by the Administrative Department in the same manner as leave outside the country. Further, the Finance Department had earlier issued a circular clarifying that permission to leave station will be mandatory when a government employee intends to visit a foreign country.

“It has however been observed that various officers/officials are proceeding on foreign visits without following the instructions/guidelines. The Higher Education Department, J&K, in terms of Circular dated 13.04.2022 has emphasised that any officer of the Higher Education Department desirous of undertaking a foreign visit may submit a written request at least 30 days prior to the planned departure and the mere submission of a request or an application cannot be construed as permission,” the circular reads.

It further stated that it is accordingly reiterated that the instructions issued in matter by the General Administration Department, J&K, and Higher Education Department are to be strictly adhered to and any employee of the Higher Education Department “shall not undertake any foreign visit without the grant of permission from the Administrative Department. Any violation of the guidelines or any unauthorised travel shall invite disciplinary action under the relevant conduct rules”.

