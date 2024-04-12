Congress leader resigns, says party failed to address J&K people’s aspirations

New Delhi, April 11

Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Jahanzaib Sirwal, on Thursday resigned from the party accusing it of failing to address the aspirations and will of the people of the Union Territory.

In his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sirwal alleged that the party unit of J-K has become directionless, visionless and devoid of any meaningful policies.

He also accused that the voices of the grassroots workers and leaders have been systematically sidelined by the inept leadership that currently governs affairs in the region.

“Recent events have led me to re-evaluate my allegiance to the party. Despite my unwavering commitment, I can no longer ignore the glaring failures of the Congress party in addressing the aspirations and will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir has become directionless, visionless and devoid of any meaningful policies. The voices of the grassroots workers and leaders have been systematically sidelined by the inept leadership that currently governs affairs in the region,” he said.

Sirwal further said that the decision to entrust leadership to incompetent hands has not only resulted in the party’s decline but has also disenfranchised the masses who once looked to Congress as their voice.

“After much contemplation and soul-searching, I have decided to part ways with the Congress party. My decision stems from a desire to truly represent the people and uphold their interests with honesty and integrity. Rather than perpetuating false hopes and promises,” he added. — ANI

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Mallikarjun Kharge