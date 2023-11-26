‘Disappointment’, ‘fear’ among people in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, November 26
There is “disappointment” in Jammu and Kashmir and the people are living under “fear”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Sunday.
“There is disappointment, people are being arrested, recently wife of Sarjan Barkati was arrested in a terror funding case. There is no evidence, no hearing and people are just arrested and sent to jail. So, people are under coercion, fear,” Mufti told reporters in Kulgam.
The PDP chief addressed a party workers’ convention at Manzgam in the south Kashmir district.
She said the party has started a public outreach programme to “save the people from this situation” and to fulfil the agenda of its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed “to take Jammu and Kashmir out of this trouble quagmire”.
“The PDP is ready to make any sacrifice and that is why I am going to the people,” she added.
Asked about the accusations by some political leaders that it was the PDP that brought the BJP to J-K by allying with the party in 2015, Mufti said there is a need to have a “vast vision, big thinking” to understand her father’s purpose behind the alliance.
“But, some people’s thinking is limited to power only. Mufti did not want to just become a chief minister, he wanted to resolve the issue of J-K which is not possible until you motivate the central government like he had motivated (former prime ministers) (A B) Vajpayee, and (Manmohan) Singh. He tried to motivate (Narendra) Modi also to resolve the J-K issue,” the PDP chief said.
