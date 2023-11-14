Eye on tourists, Doda roads to be improved

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 13

To increase the tourist footfall at scenic places in Doda district, the administration has asked the officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to improve the road infrastructure in the area for better connectivity.

Pul-Doda to Chatergala Road via Bhaderwah town is of immense importance as it caters to major tourist destinations of the district. This road connects Doda with Kathua district as an alternate route and has a far-reaching impact on the local economy.

The tourist destinations like Guldanda, Chatergala, have seen a heavy footfall of tourists from across the country during the last winter. This year also the area received snowfall in October and tourists started converging in the Bhaderwah valley, Chatergala and other hill points.

“To evaluate the current status and to take immediate measures to improve the road quality, Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh held a meeting with officials of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other concerned officials,” an official spokesperson informed.

The DC instructed to constitute a committee of officials of the GREF, Tehsildar and BDO of Bhaderwah to submit the detailed report of repair work required for improving the road infrastructure in the area.

He impressed upon the GREF authorities to construct proper drainage system alongside road and de-clog the existing drains. The DC has stressed on increasing the men and machinery required to clear the snow and landslides during the ensuing winter so that the road remains open for the residents and other winter tourism activities in the area.

The DC has further ordered to remove the encroachments if any on the road taking help of the civil and police authorities of Bhaderwah.

