Flash floods cut off three Ladakh villages near LoC, Army on job

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 25

Connectivity to three strategic villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan was snapped due to flash floods on Saturday, prompting the Army to swing into action to restore the damaged roads. The road connectivity to the three villages — Turtuk, Tyakshi and Thang — in Nubra Valley region is expected to be restored by Monday.

An Army spokesperson said soldiers began work to restore the roads for locals and tourists. The region witnessed unusual flash floods due to the melting of glaciers on higher mountains.

Turtuk, which is also called the gateway to Siachen Glacier, was under Pakistan’s control until 1971 when it was captured by India due to its strategic location.

The Ladakh administration had already been preparing to face the flash floods and overflowing of waterbodies, including nullahs, a common sight during summers due to melting of glaciers in the cold desert region for years. Men and machinery were deployed at flood-prone points in both Leh and Kargil districts.

Recently, Leh town witnessed overflowing of a drain which caused panic among residents. Men and machinery were pressed into action to remove blockages.

In Kargil, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani recently visited flood-prone areas of Sankoo sub-division, which include Chechesna, Thangra and Stakpa villages.

The ADC said he had directed the officials concerned to keep the machinery and manpower ready to deal with floods. He directed the officials for cleaning of streams. “As the temperature has risen, the water level of streams in Kargil has increased due to the melting of snow,” Wani said.

Dr Rakesh Chandra, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, University of Ladakh, said melting of glaciers in Ladakh was a proven phenomenon.

He said rains which are not very common in the region raise the level of water in different streams. “Himalayan glaciers in Ladakh are retreating at a fast rate. Temperature is rising and rainfall is also increasing which is causing phenomenon related to flooding,” he said. The flash floods are a grim reminder of the natural disaster that struck Leh in 2010 in which over 150 people were killed.

Road restoration work on