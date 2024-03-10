International group questions peace claims

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 9

A day after PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir, a Brussels-headquartered think tank — International Crises Group — issued a report on the Valley, stating “there is a substantial gap between the reality and the government’s claims on J&K’s peace.”

The report says veterans of Kashmir’s troubled history warn that unless the basics of political participation and civic freedom are in place, New Delhi’s narrative of peace and security will be increasingly challenged by regional unrest. “...They are pushing the next generation of Kashmiris to the wall,” the report says quoting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The report titled ‘Flare-Ups and Frustration as Kashmir Waits for a Vote’ says, “Indian authorities speak of a new era in J&K, which for decades has been a hotbed of separatism.”

