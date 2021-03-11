Woman teacher from Samba shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam

Chandigarh, May 30
A teacher from Samba was shot dead by suspected militants at Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday morning.
An per information, militants fired upon the woman teacher at High School Gopalpora, Kulgam, leaving her severely wounded.
She was immediately shifted to district hospital, Kulgam, where doctors declared her brought dead. The slain teacher has been identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district.
#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Family plans cremation at their own land in Musa village, funeral procession on his favourite tractor
Amid tight security, fans pay last respects to the rapper, c...
Modi in Shimla LIVE updates: PM addresses rally at the Ridge, interacts with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes
The rally marks the 8th anniversary of the BJP-led Union gov...
Haryana Police arrest chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat
He is one of the most wanted fraudsters on the Punjab Police...
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
After Patidar quota agitation leader Patel recently resigned...