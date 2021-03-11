Woman teacher from Samba shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

A teacher from Samba was shot dead by suspected militants at Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday morning.

An per information, militants fired upon the woman teacher at High School Gopalpora, Kulgam, leaving her severely wounded.

She was immediately shifted to district hospital, Kulgam, where doctors declared her brought dead. The slain teacher has been identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district.