J&K L-G's adviser resigns, likely to get key BJP role

PTI

Jammu, March 20

Farooq Khan, adviser to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening. He is set to be given an "important assignment" in the BJP ahead of the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory, officials said.

A retired IPS officer, who was instrumental in breaking the backbone of terrorism in J&K in the early 1990s, Khan had earlier served as a national secretary of the BJP and held various posts in the party's minority cell.

The 67-year-old is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory. Though the poll schedule has not been announced yet, officials expect that the elections will be held after October following completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise by May.

Khan started his career in J&K as a police sub-inspector in 1984 and went on to become the IG. —