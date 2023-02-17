Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

Srinagar, February 16
A militant was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Based on a specific input, a joint team of the Army and the police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora area of Tangdhar late on Wednesday evening, officials said. “A terrorist was killed while another sustained grievous injuries,” they said. The injured returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
A defence spokesperson said Pakistan’s attempt to destabilise peace and tranquility in Kashmir had been prevented. “Higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the LoC has been maintained,” the officials said.
According to the Army, “Alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the movement of three terrorists near the LoC while they were approaching the fence. On being challenged near the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist and grievous injuries to the other.”
The injured terrorist managed to flee to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness, the Army said.
A thorough joint search operation was launched along with the police, resulting in recovery of the body of a terrorist, an AK series rifle, a light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantities of war-like stores, the Army said.
“Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding,” the Army added.
In Srinagar, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Qamarwari area after a gunshot-like sound was heard, the police said. The sound created panic in the area as passersby scurried for safety. “There is no damage or injury to anyone. A cordon-and-search operation has been launched,” the Srinagar police mentioned in a tweet.
