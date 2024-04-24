Police arrest 8 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla, April 23
Police have booked eight notorious drug smugglers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ((PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority.
The notorious drug smugglers namely Javid Mohiuddin Bhat, a resident of Karhama Kunzer; Danish Ahmad Dhobi, a resident of Ogmuna village in Kunzer; Ghulam Mohiuddin, a resident of Chandoosa village; Adil Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Goom Ahmad Pora village in Pattan tehsil; Wikar Hussain Beigh, a resident of Latifabad; Afreed Ahmad Wani, a resident of Bandi Payeen; Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Asif Bhat, both residents of Maloora, Srinagar, have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act.
The smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bilwal in Jammu.
