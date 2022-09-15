5 killed, 15 injured as bus rolls down hill in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, September 15
Five people were killed and 15 injured after a bus coming from Surankote to Jammu rolled down a hill in Rajouri district here on Thursday.
The mishap took place in Dehri Ralyot area when the bus driver apparently lost control over the bus.
Locals rescued the victims and informed the police.
