Tribal welfare initiatives reviewed

Jammu, December 22
Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav today held a meeting to review the implementation of tribal welfare initiatives. The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, officers, sarpanches and panches from gram panchayats with dominant Scheduled Tribe population.
The meeting encompassed a meticulous review of the beneficiary list slated for the allocation of biomass cooking stoves and solar home lighting systems. Notably, these resources are earmarked for the nomadic population, identified through a survey conducted by the Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with District Development Commissioners in 2021.
Yadav emphasised the need for meticulous finalisation of the shared beneficiary list as per target given. He urged the Nodal Officer, Tribal Affairs, and other concerned officers to chart out a comprehensive plan to facilitate a seamless distribution process among tribal beneficiaries.
Furthermore, the DC underscored the pivotal role of the ST PRIs in ensuring an error-free scrutiny process and facilitating the smooth distribution of these essential resources.
