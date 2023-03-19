Two booked under PSA in Kathua district

PTI

Jammu, March 18

Two alleged criminals have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kathua district. Kawaljeet Singh of Jasrota village and Naresh Kumar of Dhalli village were detained under the PSA and shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said Singh had 15 FIRs registered against him while Kumar is named in eight FIRs. “They were involved in organised crime for the past few years. The ordinary substantive law has failed to restrain them,” the spokesperson said. He said the police sent dossiers to the the district magistrate of Kathua, who subsequently issued a detention warrant against them under the PSA that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.