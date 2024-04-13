CJM visits School for Blind at Bahowal

Hoshiarpur, April 12
Under the guidelines of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Dilbagh Singh Johal, School for the Blind at Bahowal was visited today by Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Hoshiarpur.
During the visit, the CJM got to know about the well-being of the children of School for the Blind and discussed their problems with school principal Atar Singh. Necessary instructions were also issued regarding the betterment of children and their all-round development. The children displayed their skills, which was appreciated by the Secretary, DLSA. The children were also presented gifts.
