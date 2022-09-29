Health camp for women organised in Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, September 28

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Health Department today jointly organised a programme on PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) to generate awareness among women, adolescent girls and children for better health at the Public Health Centre in Posi village. An immunisation camp for women and children was organised on the occasion.

There was a healthy baby show organised for the children between 0 and 6 years. Prateek Banga was adjudged first, Prabhkirat Singh second and Japjeet Kaur third. The consolation prize was given to Gurbakhsh Kaur. All winners along with participants were given certificates of the CBC also.

The programme was started by remembering Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary.

