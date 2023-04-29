Hoshiarpur DAV students excel in teaching contest

Hoshiarpur, April 28
BEd (Sem-IV) students of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, performed in the zonal skill-in-teaching and on-the-spot teaching aid preparation competitions.
Preeti and Manpreet Kaur got the first prize in the skill-in-teaching and on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of Punjabi, Sourav Salaria stood first in on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of Mathematics, Navleen Kaur came first in on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of Economics, Davinder Kaur stood second in on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of English, Amrit Kaur came third in skill-in-teaching of Economics, Simran was third in on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of Hindi and Ankita came third in skill-in-teaching of English. Kiran Rani stood third in the on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of Social Science, Kiran Bala came third in on-the-spot teaching aid preparation of Life Science, Avneet Kaur got the third prize in skill-in-teaching of Mathematics and Ramandeep Kaur got the consolation prize in skill-in-teaching of Hindi.
